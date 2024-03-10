Strike averted as MUN reaches 11th-hour tentative deal with Lecturers’ Union

The union representing per-course instructors reached an 11th-hour deal Sunday night with Memorial University to avoid a strike.

LUMUN’s Alison Coffin says their bargaining team met with the university late into the night Sunday in an attempt to avoid the start of a job action on Monday. The tentative deal was announced less than half an hour before the 11:59 p.m. strike deadline.

The university said in a statement that all classes will proceed as scheduled on Monday.

The union says it will be holding a membership meeting soon to discuss the tentative agreement. Members have been informed by e-mail of the news and have been encouraged to keep an eye to their e-mail for further updates in the near future.

No details of the tentative deal can be shared publicly until both parties have voted.