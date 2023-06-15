Stats Canada “real-time” population clock expected to hit 40 million this week

Canada’s population is expected to reach a new high this week. Statistics Canada says the population is expected to reach 40 million people as early as Friday. The agency has a real-time population clock showing population models for all province’s, including births, deaths, immigration and out-migration. Newfoundland and Labrador’s population stood at roughly five hundred and forty thousand at the beginning of 2023. The province has seen modest growth recently after years of decline. Despite the numbers on the population clock, the Census count conducted every five years is the official measure used to determine the size of the population for federal funding.