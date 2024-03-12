St. John’s Ward 4 residents elect Tom Davis as new councillor 

The results are in for the City of St. John’s’ Ward 4 by-election. Residents have elected Tom Davis.

The polls closed at 8:00 p.m. tonight and the results were shared online just after 9:00.

Here is the unofficial vote count:

Tom Davis 1,211

Nicholas Hillier 272

Myles Russell 657

Greg Smith 650

By-election results will be officiated tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13 by the Office of the City Clerk.

Due to the By-Election, the Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for today will take place tomorrow, March 13 at 3:00 p.m.