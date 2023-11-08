St. John’s to offer free events and programs celebrating National Child Day

November 20 is National Child Day in Canada, a day to celebrate the rights of children everywhere to live happy, healthy lives, and to ensure they reach their full potential. To celebrate, the City of St. John’s is offering a week of free events and programs, November 20 to 26, at various community centres. Events include Youth Drop-In, Everyone Welcome Swim and Active Playgroup.

The week-long celebration ends with a ‘Move it Family Fun’ Event at Kenmount Terrace Community Centre on Sunday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Activities will include games, a sensory zone and bouncy castles.

On National Child Day (November 20), the City of St. John’s encourages everyone to wear blue in support of this important day. For more details and a schedule of events visit stjohns.ca