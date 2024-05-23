St. John’s Security Team Wins Canadian Security Lifesaver Association National Award

The Canadian Security Lifesaver Association has awarded a Paladin Security team in St. John’s with the national CSLA award for the first quarter of 2024 after they successfully saved a patient from a fire at the Waterford Hospital.

On March 5th, a patient at the hospital deliberately set a fire in their room. The glow was visible from underneath the door, which helped tip off the security team.

An officer used a fire extinguisher while another gained access to the room. The patient had barricaded themselves in the washroom. Security officers found the patient and pulled them to safety. Afterward, the team evacuated the remaining patients and staff from the unit.

The team from Waterford Hospital consists of Shift Lead Aaron Dowden, Security Officer David Murphy, Security Officer Gideon Nyame, Security Officer Christian Murphy-King, and Security Officer Benjamin Fitzpatrick.

The CSLA wants to extend a heartfelt congratulations to the team for their courageous actions.