St. John’s man gets six-year sentence for killing housemate

Dwayne Eugene Ginn — who killed his housemate almost two years ago — was given a six-year sentence this morning in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John’s.

With 1.5 times credit given for the time, Ginn has already spent in custody, it leaves just over three years left on his term.

The 41-year-old Ginn had was originally charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 39-year-old Mark Hamlyn on June 14, 2022. Hamlyn was found bloodied and unresponsive outside Hennessey’s Guest Home in Kilbride, where he and Ginn both lived.

That night, witnesses say Ginn, who was known to be loud, was smoking marijuana on the back porch. When Hamlyn confronted him, he knocked the joint out of his mouth. The two argued and an altercation ensued. Ginn pulled out a pocket knife and ended up stabbing Hamlyn. Ginn was arrested hours later on George Street.

In rendering her decision, Justice Valerie Marshall took into consideration circumstances of the offence, as well as mitigating and aggravating factors.

The mitigating factors included that Ginn pleaded guilty, he expressed remorse, he was co-operative with police and participated in counselling and programs while in custody. The judge also noted Ginn wasn’t the instigator in the altercation and that he’s dealing with mental health issues.

The aggravating factors included that the incident involved a high degree of violence, his response was disproportionate to Hamlyn’s actions, there were several stab wounds and Ginn did nothing to help Hamlyn after the stabbing.

The sentence was in keeping with what defence lawyer Jason Edwards had requested. Crown prosecutor Nicole Hurley had recommended Ginn be sentenced to a seven-year prison term.