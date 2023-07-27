St. John’s expands paid parking zones

The City of St. John’s is increasing its paid parking zones to add new streets that were previously permit parking or all together free. It’s part of St. John’s expansion of parking pay stations in the downtown and Churchill Square areas. New locations include Casey and Central Streets, Veteran’s Square, Rowan Place and Ricketts Road North. The city says the paid parking zones are to encourage turnover of business and adds updated signage will be in place prior to enforcement. Parking fines range from $30-$70 depending on the location and violation.
-
FFAW-Unifor President looks forward to working with new federal fisheries ministerBy Web Team — 59 mins ago
As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet yesterday, Diane Lebouthillier was announced as the new Minister for Fisheries and Oceans, replacing Joyce Murray.
FFAW-Unifor President Greg Pretty says he is looking forward to working with the new minister, and thanked Joyce Murray for the time spent in the portfolio.
“I want to thank Minister Joyce Murray for the time spent in the portfolio and her directness with me during the months we worked together,” says FFAW-Unifor President Greg Pretty. “I am very much looking forward to meeting with Minister Lebouthillier in the coming days and our members hope that, going forward, DFO White Hills will have an ‘open for business’ approach to better collaborate with fish harvesters,” Pretty says.
"It's clear there is a disconnect between fish harvesters and DFO in Ottawa. My goal is to work with Minister Lebouthillier to bridge that gap and ensure harvesters' voices are not only heard, but respected, by the federal decision makers who control their livelihood," concludes Pretty.
-
Pouch Cove man charged with dangerous driving following collision investigationBy Web Team — 3 hours ago
Police believe a collision in Torbay last month was a result of dangerous driving.
On June 25, at approximately 6:35 pm, the RNC responded to a two-vehicle collision on Torbay Road, near the intersection with Pine Line, in Torbay. Operators of both vehicles were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision.
Investigators determined that a black sedan had collided with a red SUV at the intersection of Torbay Road at Pine Line. The collision occurred as the black sedan travelled North on Torbay Road, and the red SUV turned on to Torbay Road from Pine Line. The operator of the red SUV sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision. The investigation determined that the black sedan was travelling North on Torbay Road at a speed of up to 130 km/h in the seconds prior to the collision occurrence. As a result of the investigation, the 19-year-old male from Pouch Cove that was operating the black sedan was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court on a later date.
-
RCMP arrest man after issuing Emergency Alert in CarbonearBy Bailey Howard — 7 days ago
RCMP say a man has been arrested in relation to a weapons offence. RCMP thanks the public for the tips received and residents can resume normal activities. There is no risk to public safety.
Earlier: Harbour Grace RCMP are searching for a man reported to be carrying a firearm in Carbonear. Additional police resources have been deployed to the area with a safety perimeter in place. Police say the man may now be at a home on O’Driscoll’s Lane in Carbonear.Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes. The man, who is believed to be wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts, may be in a silver four door Honda Civic. Earlier this morning, public was asked to stay away from the area of Valley Road in Carbonear, near the College of the North Atlantic and the Carbonear pool.
There will be updates as they become available. NTV's Ben Cleary will be live in NTV Newsday with the latest information.