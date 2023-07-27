St. John’s expands paid parking zones

News

By Jodi Cooke
Published on July 27, 2023 at 12:18 pm

The City of St. John’s is increasing its paid parking zones to add new streets that were previously permit parking or all together free. It’s part of St. John’s expansion of parking pay stations in the downtown and Churchill Square areas. New locations include Casey and Central Streets, Veteran’s Square, Rowan Place and Ricketts Road North. The city says the paid parking zones are to encourage turnover of business and adds updated signage will be in place prior to enforcement. Parking fines range from $30-$70 depending on the location and violation.

