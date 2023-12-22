St. John’s Christmas Schedule

There are several changes to city services in St. John’s due to the upcoming holidays.

City offices and facilities will close at noon today and will reopen on December 27.

Paid parking regulations will not be enforced on Monday or Tuesday.

Animal Care and Adoption Centre will be available for emergency care during the holidays.

The Robin Hood Bay Regional Waste Management Facility is open during regular operational hours with the exception of Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The H.G.R. Mews Community Centre and Paul Reynolds Community Centre close at noon on December 24 and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

All other recreation facilities are closed from noon today and re-open on January 2.

There is no waste collection on Monday or Tuesday.