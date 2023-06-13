St. John’s announces two crosswalk improvement projects on Military Road

The capital city has announced two crosswalk improvement projects on Military Road to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility at Bannerman Street and Carew Street.

A new crosswalk with flashers will be installed at Military Road and Bannerman Street.

The existing crosswalk at Carew Street will be enhanced by reducing the crossing distance to improve pedestrian safety. See map for location details.

Crosswalk upgrades will take place this month, depending on weather. The city says traffic will be maintained during upgrades with signage and flag persons in place.

The new crosswalk at Military Road and Bannerman Road requires some on-street parking changes.