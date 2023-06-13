News

St. John’s announces two crosswalk improvement projects on Military Road

By Web Team June 13, 2023

The capital city has announced two crosswalk improvement projects on Military Road to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility at Bannerman Street and Carew Street.

Crosswalk upgrades will take place this month, depending on weather. The city says traffic will be maintained during upgrades with signage and flag persons in place.

The new crosswalk at Military Road and Bannerman Road requires some on-street parking changes.

