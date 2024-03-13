Speaker of the House of Assembly Issues Statement Regarding the Public Galleries

The Speaker of the House of Assembly Derek Bennett has issued a statement regarding the public galleries of the House of Assembly.

Bennett is reminding visitors to remain seated at all times during proceedings unless standing to exit. Visitors are also reminded to not engage in demonstrations, including the display of signs, banners, buttons, clothing or other activities that convey a political statement. Additionally, visitors are asked to not show approval or disapproval of proceedings by applauding or talking.

There have been a number of instances where the above-noted protocols have not been respected. There have been several instances where Bennett has ordered the gallery to be cleared.

The public gallery will remain open for today’s proceedings.