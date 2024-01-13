SPCA in St. John’s in need of blanket, litter donations

The SPCA in St. John’s is in great need of a few items right now, and is looking to the public for donations.

Their animals love cozy blankets, so the SPCA is asking the public to consider donating any gently used blankets, towels, comforters or sheets to their shelter on RCAF Road in St. John’s.

Also, they use roughly 400 lbs of litter a week between their shelter, and other foster homes, and are asking the public to consider donating litter to help all of the cats in their care.

Finally the SPCA in St. John’s says they are in desperate need of kitty litter pans. If you would like to make a donation, they say you can even have it delivered to their door, by checking out their amazon page for a list of the most needed items, for their furry friends.