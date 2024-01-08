Some outpatient appointments at the Health Sciences Centre cancelled due to water damage

Some outpatient appointments at the Health Sciences Centre are cancelled for today due to water damage from a leak impacting the clinic area.

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services says plastic surgery, hematology and cardiology outpatient appointments scheduled in clinics one and two are cancelled for today.

Affected patients with booked appointments are being contacted to reschedule their appointments. Other appointments and services are proceeding as scheduled. Individuals who have questions regarding their scheduled appointment can call 709-777-6440.