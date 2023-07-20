As the rest of Canada battles forest fires, this province is on high alert in some regions that have been experiencing high heat, thunderstorms and dry conditions. Now, across the province, we are starting to see some municipalities impose fire bans as the forest fire hazard index is released and monitored daily. Holyrood is the latest community to ban all fires, including backyard ones in fire pits and chimeneyas. That includes popular cabin areas of Salmonier Line and Middle Gull Pond until further notice.

Charcoal BBQ’s and fireworks are also prohibited. The province’s union representing pilots who operate water bombers have been expressing concerns around capacity and how many water bombers are currently available for use at the moment. Right now the Fire Hazard Index is low for the Southwest coast, Burin and Northern Peninsula regions but remains moderate to high within the Avalon, extended to Central and the North coast of the island.