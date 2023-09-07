Some areas of the Island turn cooler for Friday, as clouds, showers, and rain hang around the N.L.

What’s left of Idalia will swing across the Island overnight into early Friday, before moving offshore. This will drive more showers on the Island into the overnight period, along with the risk of isolated thunderstorms. The showers become a little less widespread for Friday as winds turn northerly for the western 2/3 of the Island. That will also signal a cool down, with highs reaching the middle to upper teens. However, in the east and south, we will not be as lucky. Another day of warm and humid weather is on tap, with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.
Labrador will see the rain stick around overnight and Friday, with temps holding in the upper single digits to lower teens.
The weather pattern remains active through the weekend and I break your forecast down in the video at the top of the post.
Have a great night!
Eddie