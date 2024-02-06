Snowfall Warning for parts of Avalon and Metro for today, and Wind Warnings are in effect as well for some areas

An area of low pressure swirling east of the Avalon will drive rain, snow, and wind across the region today. As it looks now, rain over eastern areas, like the Avalon, is going to change to snow within the next several hours this morning. The snow is then going to fall heavily at times through the afternoon before ending this evening. Meanwhile, areas west of the Avalon will see lighter to moderate snowfall throughout the day.
Compounding the falling snow is going to be strong northerly wind gusts. For many areas, the wind speeds will gust as high as 80 km/h, but for some areas of eastern and southern Newfoundland, the gusts will be as high as 100 km/h.
Environment and Climate Change Canada have issued a Snowfall Warning for St. John’s and vicinity and the Avalon Peninsula North until this evening. Rain is expected this morning, changing to snow, at times heavy, near noon today. Precipitation over some coastal areas may remain as rain longer than others, especially along the Southern Shore. Travel conditions will likely deteriorate quickly this afternoon as snow accumulates on wet roadways. Snowfall is expected to be in the 10-15 cm range, with up to 20 cm possible over higher terrain. Lower amounts will be found along coastal areas, where the changeover will take a bit longer. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
The same organization has also issued Wind Warnings for the Avalon Peninsula Southeast, the Bonavista Peninsula, and the Burgeo-Ramea areas, where wind gusts will peak as high as 100 km/h from the north. The wind speeds on the Bonavista Penisula and near Burgeo will ease this afternoon, while on the Avalon the wind speeds will not ease until tonight. Areas outside of the Wind Warning can also expect windy conditions today, with gusts to 80 km/h.
Future radar (below) should give you a good idea of the timing of the rain going to snow over easter Newfoundland this morning and when it will all end this afternoon or evening. The weather will improve overnight as the area of low pressure finally departs. The video will play after the pre-roll ad (if there is one).