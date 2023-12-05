Snow Squall Watch for Bay St. George today; generally quiet elsewhere

The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Snow Squall Watch for the Bay St. George area today.
Snow squalls are anticipated in the Bay St. George area today, with the potential for heavy snow, reduced visibility, and rapid snow accumulation. Total snowfall in squalls may reach up to 10 cm. The impact will vary based on the duration of the snow bands in a particular area, and travel may become hazardous due to abrupt weather changes. Snow squall watches are issued when conditions favor the formation of intense snow bands, posing risks of significant snow accumulation and limited visibility.
Other areas of the West Coast, and even parts of the Island, will see scattered flurries today under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be chilly for the time of year, with most locations not climbing above freezing.
An area of light snow and flurries will dip south along the Labrador Coast today after bringing some light snowfall for much of the Big Land along the TLH overnight into early this morning. Light to moderate snow amounts (<10 cm) can be expected today. More significant snowfall will arrive on the coast later this week,
Have a great Wednesday!
Eddie