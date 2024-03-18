Snow returns to much of the Province Monday as low tracks toward Quebec

An area of low pressure will track from the Gaspe Peninsula toward the Lower North Shore of Quebec today. Snow will fly to the north and east of the low’s track, which encompasses most of Newfoundland and Labrador. The snow will arrive on the Island this morning and end later this afternoon or this evening. Labrador will also see the snow arrive this morning. In many areas it will end later today, but on the coast the snow will continue through Tuesday.
As of 6:47 AM NDT, radar imagery shows snow has already arrived in southwestern Newfoundland and the South Coast and is moving to the north and northeast.
This low pressure will not produce widespread heavy snowfall. Still, locally, there will be some significant amounts, particularly on the southwest coast, where a Snowfall Warning is currently up for the Channel-Port aux Basques area. On top of that, Wind Warnings are in effect from Gros Morne to Channel-Port aux Basques. Areas along the West Coast will see wind gusting to 100 km/h later today, and the Port aux Basques area will see Wreckhosue Winds gusting to 130 km/h at times today. Wind speeds will diminish later today. Get the latest on any alerts here!
Snowfall amounts today into tonight on the Island will generally be in the 5 to 15 cm range, with the highest amounts being in the south. Many areas will see the snow end as drizzle or some light rain as it’s related to a warm front clearing the area. Temperatures will moderate behind the snowfall and end up a few ticks above freezing for a large swath of the Island.
Labrador will see similar snowfall amounts, but areas inland over higher terrain will see more than advertised. Snowfall in Labrador will begin today, and in some areas of the coast, it will fully end until later Tuesday.
Future satellite and radar times out the snow for you from this morning through later this evening. This should give you a good idea of what to expect across NL weather and temperature-wise today. Road conditions will be wintry in spots, especially in areas with heavier snowfall rates.