Snow, rain and wind return for Thursday and Friday

The Overview
Another area of low pressure will target eastern, northeastern, and central Newfoundland on Thursday and Friday. This low is tapping into some colder air, so the precipitation type will not be plain old rain, like the last couple of systems to swing through. We are going to see a mix of rain, ice pellets and snow across in the mentioned areas between tonight and Thursday evening or early Friday. By Friday morning, most of what is falling will be in the form of rain as “warmer” ocean air envelopes most of the Island. At this point snowfall amounts will not be significant for most areas. There will be some locations, mainly inland over higher terrain, that pick up as much as 10 to 15 cm of snow. At the moment the most likely spot for that will be in the south of the coast and north of the TCH in Central.
Tonight’s Forecast
Periods of rain and/or rain showers and snow will develop over central and eastern Newfoundland tonight. Eastern areas will start as rain, and so will locations right along the northeast coast. Once west of Fogo Island, the precipitation type looks like mainly snow or a mix of rain and snow. I expect rain along the coast and snow inland over higher terrain. The rain/snow line will start to move eastward overnight, and by sunrise, Thursday, expect snow or a rain/snow mix from the Bonavista Peninsula westward. The Avalon will remain in the rain and or rain showers overnight. Lows will be near 0. Winds will be from the north at 20 to 40 km/h. The highest snow amounts overnight will be inland over higher terrain in the central area, where 2 to 5 cm of snow will fall. Outside of that, expect very little.
The Burin Peninsula, West Coast, South Coast, and Great Northern Peninsula will see very little active weather overnight. Lows will also be near freezing.
Thursday’s Forecast
The Avalon and Burin Peninsulas will see rain or snow in the morning, changing to rain in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be in the 2 to 5 cm range inland over higher terrain. Areas along and near the coast will see very little, if any, snow accumulation. Most snow accumulation will also be on grassy and/or unpaved surfaces. Highs will be near 2. Wind speeds gust as high as 60 km/h from the north.
To the west of the Avalon and into Central Newfoundland, expect snow in the morning to transition over to ice pellets and freezing rain and eventually rain during the afternoon. Areas near and west of Bishop’s Falls may remain mostly snow. Expect 2 to 5 cm of snow, except up to 10 cm inland over higher terrain. Areas along the coast will more than likely see very little accumulation. Expect highs of 1 to 3. Wind speeds gust as high as 60 km/h from the north.
The South Coast, West Coast, and Northern Peninsula will see very little active weather. In fact, some locations will see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be 2 to 4 in this area.
Friday’s Forecast
Periods of showers will persist over central, northeastern, and eastern Newfoundland throughout much of the day. Highs will be near 2°, and wind speeds will gust as high as 70 or 80 km/h from the north. The wind chill will be as low as -6°.
The South Coast, Burin Peninsula, West Coast, Northern Peninsula, and even parts of Central will see the skies turn mostly sunny as the day progresses. Highs will be in the 2° to 4° range in this area. It will also be breezy, with wind speeds gusting near 50 km/h from the north.
The Long Range
Saturday looks quiet across much of the Province. There is a chance of rain and snow in Labrador West. Highs will be in the 3 to 8 range on the Island and 4 to 6 range in Labrador. Any snow will arrive in Labrador West later in the day.
Sunday, there will be a chance of rain for the eastern two-thirds of the island. The western third will see a chance of rain and snow or just snow in some areas. The snow could be significant depending on the track of another low-pressure center. Parts of southeastern Labrador may also see snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the 5 to 7 range on the Island and the -2 to 4 range in Labrador.
Expect lingering showers or flurries Monday, with highs of 8 to 10 on the Island. Eastern Labrador will remain sunny and mild with a high near 6. Colder air looks to arrive in the west, and temperatures will fall to near -6° for highs.