More RDF for the Island Tuesday, while parts of Labrador see both rain and snow

Our Tuesday morning starts off on the drizzly and rainy side across much of the island. We are looking at areas of showers and drizzle for many locations. Some rain moved across the western section overnight, but most of that has now been pushed offshore into the Gulf. The precipitation is moving from east to west today due to the blocking pattern we find ourselves in.
Meanwhile, on the colder side of this system, in parts of Labrador, we are seeing snow. At this time, snowy roads are being reported along Routes 516 from Cartwright to Cartwright Junction and on the TLH as far west as the Churchill Valley. I suspect more areas along the coast are also seeing snow this morning. Here are some webcam shots from Crook’s Like, Goose Bay, and Churchill Falls showing the snow on the ground as Tuesday begins in that order.
Rainfall and Snowfall Warnings, a Special Weather Statement, and a Blowing Snow Advisory remain in effect for much of southeastern Labrador. These will likely remain in effect into late Wednesday or early Thursday as the weather will not improve much until then. To get the details on those, click this link.
What to Expect Tuesday
Today we can expect a day similar to yesterday on the Islnad, however parts of the Avalon and adjacent areas of eastern Newfoundland can expect steady rain this afternoon, with periods of heavier rain. Areas of central will see more in the way of showers, as will the west coast and Great Northern Peninsula. The South Coast may see some sunny breaks later today. Temperatures-wise, highs will be in the 5 to 10 range, with the warmest readings in the offshore flow.
Offshore flow is the area at which the wind flows from the land, to the water. This generally leads to warmer and drier weather. Onshore flow is where the wind flows onto the land from the water. This generally leads to damn, foggy and cloudy weather. The wind is from the northeast today, so those areas near northeast-facing shores will see the dampest of the damp weather.
Futurecast should give you good idea of what the weather is going to do across the Province today into tomorrow and the video below shows just that.
Have a great day!
Eddie