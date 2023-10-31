Eddie's Update Weather

Snow expected Wednesday night, and Thursday for central and western Newfoundland, Special Weather Statement in effect

Posted: October 31, 2023 4:53 pm
By Eddie Sheerr


A Speical Weather Statement has been issued by the Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander for the following areas:

  • Burgeo – Ramea
  • Channel – Port aux Basques
  • Corner Brook & vicinity
  • Deer Lake – Humber Valley
  • Bay St. George
  • Buchans and the Interior
  • Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
  • Bay of Exploits
  • Bonavista North
  • Gander & vicinity
  • Green Bay – White Bay

Current details: Early-season snowfall expected.

Total snowfall: 5 to 10 cm, possibly higher amounts over higher terrain.

Locations: central and parts of the west, southwest and northeast coasts of Newfoundland.

Time span: Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon.

Remarks: The second accumulating snow of the season will arrive Wednesday night. The snow may mix with rain over some areas, especially along the coast.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate.

Post Views: 112

Scroll to top