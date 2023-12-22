Snow and wind ease overnight, quiet weather returns for the weekend and Christmas

The snow and wind across the Island will ease overnight as the area of low pressure driving all the weather begins to depart into the North Atlantic. Future Radar, along with the wind gusts and eventually future temperatures, should give you a good idea as to what we can expect overnight and Saturday.’
Additional snowfall will not be overly significant for many areas, however portions of the northeast coast and the Avalon will see some snow overnight, before it tapers off early Saturday morning. The most significant amounts will near Gander, with lesser amounts farther east.
Many areas of the Province will have a White Christmas, but some will not. On the Avalon, it’s a bit of a maybe right now as it will depend on how much snow falls overnight into early Saturday. One thing is for sure, though, the warm air of earlier in the week is history.
On the good side, the weather looks good across the Province for Saturday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, with no major weather makers in the forecast for the next few days. The next chance of rain and snow looks like it will be Boxing Day. Other than that, we are just looking at scattered flurries through the holiday.