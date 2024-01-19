Snow and snow squalls will be ongoing in the west today, and begin to ease elsewhere

Snow, snow squalls and high winds continue to affect much of the Province this morning. The latest radar imagery shows we’ve still got lines of squalls on the go across western, southern and eastern Newfoundland. The snow under these narrow bands is quite heavy, bringing micro-blizzards to the areas under them.
Snow Squall Warnings remain in effect this morning for many areas of the Island. We are also looking at Wind Warnings in effect for various areas, and a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the mid-coast of Labrador.
The wind speeds are also elevated for many areas of the Province this morning. It’s legit howling out there, which is not helping visibilities as it’s leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow when snow is falling, or not falling. This can make travel in some areas nearly impossible. Wind speeds will gust between 70 and 100 km/h for many areas through this morning before beginning to relax some this afternoon as the weather pattern improves a bit. Sadly, this is leading to difficult travel, and per the 511nl.ca map, many roads across the Province aren’t in great shape this morning.
Futurecast (below) along with our predicted wind gust (plotted on the map) will show how the weather will slowly improve across the Province today. The wind speeds will calm down this afternoon and the snow will ease. The squalls will end first over southern and eastern Newfoundland and last on the West Coast. The West Coast will see some enhancement of the snow later today as a trough approaches from the west. This may reduce the intensity of the snow over small areas, but will bring more widespread snow from St. Anthony to Port aux Basqeus. The snow in these areas will finally end this evening. The snow on the coast of Labrador will also end this evening.
While snowfall amounts are hard to pin down, due to the localized nature of these squalls, outside of the West Coast and some coastal areas of Labrador, I wouldn’t expect much more in the way of significant amounts today. Notice how I said outside of the West Coast? Some areas of the West Coast / GNP will see significant snowfall today, and travel in and through much of the area will be difficult at best and impossible at worst. If you don’t have to travel today, I’d advise note.