There is no major shock at the pumps this week as the Public Utilities Board set weekly price, however there is a slight increase for motorists this morning. Gas has gone up by one cent per litre. Diesel us up by a half a cent on the island and just shy of one cent for most of Labrador. Propane saw a slight dip of 0.7 cents and furnace and stove oil us up by 0.5 cents.