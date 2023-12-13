SIRT-NL finds no criminal conduct in fatal-officer involved shooting in St. John’s

Following an Investigation into the June 12, 2023 fatal officer-involved shooting in St. John’s, SIRT-NL has concluded that there was no criminal conduct.
Michael King, Director of SIRT-NL advised today that SIRT-NL has concluded its investigation into the June 12, 2023 fatal officer-involved shooting at Regatta Plaza in St. John’s. The investigation revealed no criminal conduct on the part of the involved RNC officer.
A copy of the Decision of the Director can be found at sirtnl.ca.
“The RNC notified SIRT-NL of the incident on June 12, 2023. SIRT-NL responded immediately and commenced an investigation into the matter, which is typical for any police involved death.”