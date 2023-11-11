Single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital

A single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning sent the car’s driver to hospital and slowed traffic on the Outer Ring Road.

Emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of the highway shortly before 10:30 a.m. following the crash. The driver of a car traveling east lost control of their vehicle between the Portugal Cove Road and Torbay Road exits. The car entered the median and rolled several times before re-entering the lanes of travel and coming to rest on its roof, roughly eighty metres away.

Firefighters had to remove one of the vehicle’s doors to extricate the driver, who was the only occupant of the car. They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed one lane of the highway to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. Roads were wet in light rain at the time of the incident.