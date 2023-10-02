Showers return for Tuesday, ahead of a cold front

We are seeing some showers around this morning, particularly over interior, wester and northwestern Newfoundland along with parts of southern Labrador. The radars on the Island are doing a pretty good showing us where the showers are where they’re headed.
Generally the showers are moving from west to east this morning. Throughout the day they will primarily affect areas of wester, central and northwestern Newfoundland. However southern and eastern areas will see some scattered showers later today and this evening. Futurecast does a good job of playing that out.
Temperature wise today, we are looking at teens on most of the Island, except the GNP where single digits will be the rule. We are also looking at single digits in most of Labrador today as well. Expect a mix of sun and cloud in the Big Land and mostly cloudy skies on the Island.
Have a great day!
/Eddie