Shea Heights home extensively damaged by overnight fire

A home on Blackhead Road in Shea Heights has sustained extensive damage following an overnight fire.

Firefighters first received a report of the blaze at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday morning. Derek Hunt, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department stated when crews arrived on the scene they found heavy fire coming from the side of the dwelling. Crews quickly attacked the flames, knocking down most of the fire in short order.

The owner of the home, who is the lone resident, was out of town when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

The home sustained extensive fire damage both inside and out. Firefighters needed to cut a hole in an exterior wall in order to access and extinguish some of the blaze. Crews could be seen inside the home tearing apart ceilings and walls to ensure no hot spots remained.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill