Seven collective agreements ratified between province, CUPE

The provincial government has put pen to paper on seven deals for its CUPE workers.

The seven bargaining units include 3,500 CUPE public service workers in education, health care and social support employees. The bargaining units were Housing Support, School Boards 1560, School Board Master, Provincial Information and Libraries Board, Group Home/ Transition Houses, Government House and NL Housing Corporation.

The ratification votes were held over recent weeks, the province sharing the news today.

Since last year, the province has also successfully negotiated collective agreements and memoranda of understanding with five unions and associations including NAPE for the renewal of 13 public service collective agreements. Negotiations continue with other public service groups.

Highlights of the agreements include: