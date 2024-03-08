Service interruptions at NL Health Services due to severe weather

Due to severe weather, there are a number of closures at NL Health Services locations.

All Eastern-Urban and Eastern-Rural zone community health sites and administrative buildings that do not provide a 24-hour service, with the exception of the dialysis treatment centres located at Mount Pearl Square and Coish Place in Clarenville, will be closed all day today.

Additionally, all breastfeeding support groups have been cancelled. The walk-in clinic at 50 Mundy Pond Road in St. John’s will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a further update to come. Outpatient blood collection will be unavailable at all non-hospital sites. In-person Doorways service will be unavailable; virtual service will proceed.

NL Health Services advises patients and clients to check with their healthcare provider’s office to confirm that their appointment is going ahead and reminds patients and clients that there may be delays.