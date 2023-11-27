Service Change at Health Centre in Port Saunders

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services has announced a temporary change of service at the Rufus Guinchard Health Centre in Port Saunders due to human resources challenges. On-site emergency services for this site are currently being supported through a Virtual ER physician from:
Monday, November 27, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
In case of emergency: Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.
When a Virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to Rufus Guinchard Health Centre where there will be a health-care provider available to support patient care on-site and assist with virtual care. In many respects, a Virtual ER operates the same as a traditional Emergency Room.
- A patient requiring emergency health services would present to the health centre.
- The patient will be seen and assessed by a registered nurse (RN) and/or nurse practitioner (NP).
- The patient will be assessed by a physician virtually and managed with the support of the team on the ground.
- As required, patients would be transported to the nearest hospital to further manage their needs.
811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:
– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments which can usually be accommodated within three days);
– health information; and
– support in a mental health crisis.