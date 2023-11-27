Service Change at Health Centre in Port Saunders

Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Health Services has announced a temporary change of service at the Rufus Guinchard Health Centre in Port Saunders due to human resources challenges. On-site emergency services for this site are currently being supported through a Virtual ER physician from:

Monday, November 27, 2023, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

In case of emergency : Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to their nearest emergency department. If you are unsure if you should go to the emergency department, please call the 811 HealthLine.

When a Virtual ER is operating , residents can proceed to Rufus Guinchard Health Centre where there will be a health-care provider available to support patient care on-site and assist with virtual care. In many respects, a Virtual ER operates the same as a traditional Emergency Room.

A patient requiring emergency health services would present to the health centre.

The patient will be seen and assessed by a registered nurse (RN) and/or nurse practitioner (NP).

The patient will be assessed by a physician virtually and managed with the support of the team on the ground.

As required, patients would be transported to the nearest hospital to further manage their needs.

811 HealthLine is available 24/7 to provide:

– medical advice (including virtual nurse practitioner appointments which can usually be accommodated within three days);

– health information; and

– support in a mental health crisis.