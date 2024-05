Bay St. George RCMP is investigating the theft of a side by side all-terrain vehicle (ATV) that occurred between midnight and 7:00 a.m. on May 7. The ATV, a 2023 black and green Kawasaki Mule 700, was stolen from a property on Brook Street in Stephenville Crossing.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone having information about this crime, the identity of those responsible, or the current location of the stolen property is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118