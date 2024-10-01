Seniors of Distinction Awards Being Presented This Morning

The annual Seniors of Distinction Awards will be presented today.

To be eligible for the award, a senior must be nominated by an individual or group, must be 50 years of age or older and be a current or past resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. Seniors will be considered for both voluntary and paid work and nominations from last year will be reviewed again this year at the request of the nominee. Posthumous awards may also be given.

Premier Andrew Furey and Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development Paul Pike will present the awards at 10:30 a.m. at the Emera Innovation Exchange in St. John’s.