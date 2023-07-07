Send a Photo to Eddie!

You Might also like
Friday’s Forecast; July 7, 2023By Eddie Sheerr — 10 hours ago
The weather across NL today will vary from place to place, but overall it looks like this;
On the Island, today will see scattered showers this morning b become less numerous this afternoon. In fact, for a large contingent, skies will try and become partly cloudy to even mostly sunny as the afternoon goes along. This will be most likely over the GNP, western, southern, and eastern sections. Through Centran and the northeast coast, clouds may hang tough in the onshore flow.
Meanwhile, in Labrador, the day will start quietly. However, showers and thunderstorms will roll into the west later today and this evening. Some of the storms may be strong enough to produce wind gusts of 70-90 km/h and briefly torrential rainfall rates. Highs in Labrador will range from the teens on the coast to nearly 30 in the west. Some cooler air arrives tomorrow.
The weather has been very dry in Labrador so any storms that do pop off will have the potential to start new fires in Quebec and Labrador. Especially where we have dry lightning. Or lightning strikes that occur outside of the rainy part of a storm cell.
Thursday Evening Update; more of the same for FridayBy Eddie Sheerr — 21 hours ago
Newfoundland’s Forecast
The clouds and showers will hang around much of the Island overnight. The best chance of showers overnight will be through central and along the northeast coast. There will also be some fog in those areas as well. Temperatures will range from the single digits in the north to the teens in the south and southeast.
Friday will see cloudy to mainly cloudy skies across much of the Island to start the day, along with scattered showers. Skies across much of the region will try and clear from west to east during the afternoon. The best chance of showers will again be thru Central and northeastern Newfoundland. Highs will range from the lower teens in the north to near 20 in the south.
As of now, the weekend looks to remain the same as the last few days. Mainly cloudy with scattered showers for most areas. The showers will develop over interior Newfoundland and drift east and southeast through the day.
Labrador’s Forecast
Labrador will see a few lingering showers tonight, but otherwise, it should be fairly quiet. Lows will range from the single digits on the coast to the middle and upper teens in the west.
Friday will see a dry start to the day across the Big Land, and it will be another hot one. Especially in the West, where highs will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. It will be cooler along the coast
There is a high chance of some afternoon thunderstorms in Labrador West. Any storms that develop will produce locally heavy rainfall and the potential wind gusts to 90 km/h. The best chance of seeing those storms is highlighted in the map below. The areas in yellow are what I’m talking about.
There are currently 5 active fires in Labrador, and there may be more after the next couple of days due to dry lightning strikes. Dry lightning strikes can be a very common starter of wildfires in remote areas of the country.
Thunderstorms early this morning give way to showers this afternoon on the Island; another hot day in LabradorBy Eddie Sheerr — 1 day ago
Some heavy showers and thunderstorms have been moving over the Avalon Peninsula, and some adjacent areas of eastern Newfoundland during the early morning hours of our Thursday. Some of you, like me, were awakened by these storms last night, Here is a 4-hour radar loop showing the storms moving from southwest to northeast.
We are also seeing some areas of heavy rain over portions of western Newfoundland, yet again this morning. The areas of showers are slow-moving and will produce locally significant rainfall amounts. Here is a 4-hour radar loop of the West Coast.
Throughout the rest of the morning and the day, we should see a bit less in the way of the showers activity. However, the showers will be more widespread than yesterday and there will still be the threat of thunderstorms this afternoon. At the moment it looks the best chance of those storms will be through the interior and central parts of the Island. Futurecast shows that well. It also shows that some afternoon showers and possibly thunderstorms will roll into Labrador West.
Temperatures today will not be all that different from yesterday. On the Island, we will range from teens to nearly 20. Areas north will be the coolest due to onshore flow.
Labrador will see highs in the teens to near 30, or higher, today. And the reasoning will be the same. We will see areas of onshore flow on the coast, while inland areas lose the marine influence and are able to achieve significantly warmer temperatures!
Have a great day!
Have a great day!

Eddie