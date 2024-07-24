Beautiful Wednesday ahead for the Province

Our Wednesday is starting on the cool side of the coin this morning, with readings across the Province generally in the 10º to 15º range; however, Badger is a cold spot this morning, sitting at just 4.3º as of 5:30 AM NDT.
We are looking at sunny skies across the Province today with highs climbing into the upper teens to lower 20s. Some areas will reach the mid 20s. Humidex values will again be low as we are into a more comfortable airmass compared to what we were dealing with last week.
The extended forecast also looks relatively dry across much of the region, with the next chance of rain and/or showers not until Thursday (Labrador) and Friday (Newfoundland). After that, the weather also looks dry and warm. In fact, as we go beyond Sunday, it does look like we are in for another warm-up, with upper 20s and 30s in the forecast.
The dry will lead to greater fighter danger, and the fire risk is extreme across much of the Island today and will likely be that way in more areas tomorrow. Remember that Labrador has a total open fire ban, so I don’t have that area shown. Get all the info on the scale in the map below right here.