Search and rescue operation launched for missing man on west coast, ATV found over cliff

Search efforts are currently underway for 41-year-old Troy Blais, who is believed to have last been seen on Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the Blue Beach area of the Port au Port Peninsula.

Bay St. George RCMP received the report of the missing man at 8:40 a.m. Saturday and have started a search, with the Canadian Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, Stephenville Ground Search and Rescue and other first responders engaged. His ATV was found over a cliff this morning in Black Duck Brook, near Lourdes.

Blais has a slim build, about 5’7”-5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Police are interested in speaking with anyone who has seen Blais over the last few days or has any information on his whereabouts.

Please contact the Bay St. George Detachment at 709-643-2118 with any information