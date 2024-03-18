School closures on the south and west coast

St. Peter’s All Grade in McCallum is closed all day.
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:
Bay d’Espoir Academy
Belanger Memorial School
Burgeo Academy
Christ the King School
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Fitzgerald Academy
Fortune Bay Academy
Holy Name of Mary Academy
John Burke High School
King Academy
Lake Academy
LeGallais Memorial
Marystown Central High
Pearce Junior High School
Sacred Heart Academy
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
St. Joseph’s Elementary
St. Lawrence Academy
Swift Current Academy
St. James Elementary
St. James Regional High