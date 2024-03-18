School closures on the south and west coast

St. Peter’s All Grade in McCallum is closed all day.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:

Bay d’Espoir Academy

Belanger Memorial School

Burgeo Academy

Christ the King School

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fitzgerald Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Holy Name of Mary Academy

John Burke High School

King Academy

Lake Academy

LeGallais Memorial

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High School

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade

St. Joseph’s Elementary

St. Lawrence Academy

Swift Current Academy

St. James Elementary

St. James Regional High