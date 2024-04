There are a few school closures in central Newfoundland. The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:

Botwood Collegiate

Cape John Collegiate

Copper Ridge Academy

Cottrell’s Cove Academy

Greenwood Academy

J.M. Olds Collegiate

Leading Tickles Primary

Lewisporte Academy

Lewisporte Collegiate

Lewisporte Intermediate

M.S.B. Regional Academy

Memorial Academy

Phoenix Academy

Point Leamington Academy

Riverwood Academy

Twillingate Island Elementary