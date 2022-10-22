School bus service suspended at 20 metro-area schools because of safety concerns

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has suspended school bus services affecting 20 metro-area schools because of safety concerns.

“As the result of safety concerns for students, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District has suspended student transportation services provided by Glandey’s Bus Service Ltd.,” the district said in a news release issued Saturday.

“The District has not taken this action lightly, as it is aware it has a significant impact on families. However, following a review of information available, the District could no longer permit the continuation of busing services without confidence it is being provided in a safe manner for students.”

There are 20 schools affected, including some alternate transportation services. The District says it has a contingency plan in place to provide student transportation to those schools impacted. Staff are aiming to have new bus services in place by Feb. 20, but the district hopes they may be implemented earlier for some schools. Until then, families are being asked to make arrangements for transportation to and from school.

“The District sincerely apologizes for the inconvenience this will cause many families, students and schools,” the news release said. “However, the organization has been left with no alternative but to take these steps in order to maintain student safety. Impacted families are being contacted by the school administration.”

Schools Affected and Bus Route Numbers:

Beachy Cove Elementary, All routes

Beaconsfield Junior High, All routes

Brookside Intermediate, All routes

Elizabeth Park Elementary, All routes

Hazelwood Elementary, All routes

Holy Cross Elementary, All routes

Holy Spirit High, All routes

Mary Queen of the World Elementary, Route 22-044-1

Mount Pearl Intermediate, Route 22-044-3

Mount Pearl Senior High, Route 22-044-3

O’Donel High School Route, 22-044-4

Paradise Intermediate, All routes

St. Peter’s Primary, Route 22-044-2 and Route 22-044-4

St. Peter’s Junior High, Route 22-044

Topsail Elementary, All routes

Villa Nova Junior High, All routes

Alternate Transportation Contracts:

Cape St. Francis Elementary

Holy Trinity Elementary

Holy Trinity High

Juniper Ridge Intermediate