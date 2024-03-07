Scheduled Power System Upgrade at Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre

There will be a power outage today at the Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre in Twillingate to accommodate a power system update.

The outage will begin at 9:00 a.m. and will last approximately four hours.

During the upgrade period, the site will be supported by emergency power. The emergency department will remain open, patient care will not be impacted and most services will continue with minimal disruption.

Routine and walk-in medical imaging, electrocardiogram and laboratory services will not be available for the day, however, emergency medical imaging and laboratory services continue to be available.