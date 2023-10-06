Saturday will be unseasonably warm for virtually all of N.L., minus the Avalon

The long weekend is upon us and will start off on the unseasonably warm side for a large chunk of the Province. Friday saw numerous records fall in Labrador and on the Island, and I would suspect the same will happen today.
Temperatures yesterday, and again today, will be between 10 and 15 degrees above normal. While records in Labrador have been set before, this is pretty unprecedented stuff for this time of year, as both Goose Bay and Makkovik set their all-time October records on Friday as well. And with respect to anomalies, some of the highest is over Quebec and Labrador again today.
Weatherwise, for Saturday, we are generally looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across much of the Province. The exception will be on the Avalon, where clouds will hang tough. Now, not all areas of the Avalon will be cloudy all day. Inland locations and places near Trinity and Placentia Bays may see some sunshine, like yesterday. Highs throughout the Province range from the mid-teens to lower 20s. The coolest readings will be found over eastern Newfoundland and the warmest over interior and western parts of the Island and up through much of the Big Land.
Sunday and Monday will be a tad cooler as the remnants from Philippe make their way into the region. While the impacts from those to NL will be minimal, it will drive some showers into the region and bring temperatures back to a more normal type level as we close out the long weekend and go into next week.