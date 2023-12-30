Saturday Morning Update; snow, ice and drizzle end for a while

Most snow and ice have lifted north of the Island this morning. However, some pockets of light snow and drizzle are on the go and not being detected by the radar, especially over portions of Central and northeastern Newfoundland. There is also some dense fog in the east.
Snowfall around the region seems to range from 5 to 15 cm from the observations I can gather. There will be official totals later today.
The www.511nl.ca website shows that roads over much of the Island are snow-covered this morning, with travel not recommended in the Eastport area. Be sure to use this resource if you’re heading out today. Also, have plenty of windshield washer fluid.
The weather will generally improve today as this first area of low pressure has moved north. Another low will move in tonight, bringing more ice, rain, and snow to much of the Island. Snow amounts look similar to last night’s low, but I’ll have a more detailed update for you later today.