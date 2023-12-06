Robbery in downtown St. John’s results in minor injuries

Tuesday afternoon the RNC responded to a report of an assault in progress on in downtown St. John’s.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had sustained minor injuries.

As a result of an investigation, officers located and arrested a 20-year-old male nearby for robbery with violence.

During the arrest, it is alleged the subject assaulted the officers and damaged the police vehicle.

The accused faces charges of robbery, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, property damage and breach of probation.

He was held for court.