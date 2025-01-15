Roads are partly snow-covered across most of the province

Roadways in central Newfoundland are snow-covered in most areas. Portions of the west coast, south coast, and the Avalon Peninsula also have partly snow-covered roads. Visibility is reported as fair to good.

Roads in Labrador are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

Ferries in the provincial fleet are operating on time and Marine Atlantic is not reporting any delays.

In Deer Lake, Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed. Flights are on time in St. Johns and Gander.