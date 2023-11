On Saturday there will be road closures in downtown St. John’s due to the Remembrance Day parade and ceremony.

The parade and ceremony will take place at the Sergeants’ Memorial on Queen’s Road beginning at 10:15 a.m.

To facilitate Remembrance Day events Queen’s Road from Rawlins Cross to Long’s Hill will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be rolling closures of Queen’s Road and New Gower Street from Long’s Hill to City Hall from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.