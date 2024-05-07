From Far and Wide stamp issue featuring Torngat Mountains National Park

Canada Post has issued the fourth edition of the stamp series From Far and Wide, which offers a traveller’s view of nine scenic locations, in seven provinces and two territories including the Tongait KakKasuangita SilakKijapvinga Torngat Mountains National Park.

Each stamp features a photo taken by a different photographer from across the country.

The photo was taken by Michael Winsor.

Other stamps include the South Nahanni River in the Northwest Territories, Sunflowers in Manitoba, Galiano Island, British Columbia, Abbaye de Saint-Benoît-du-Lac in Quebec, Point Prim Lighthouse on PEI

Thousand Islands, the Restigouche River in New Brunswick, and the Qarlinngua sea arch in Nunavut.