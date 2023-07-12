RNC warn of ‘Property Maintenance’ scam

Police in St. John’s are asking residents to be mindful of a new scam involving property maintenance. They say some senior residents have reported being approached by alleged home improvement companies offering to do various projects. The scammers ask the homeowner to pay a deposit, but then fail to return to complete the work. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is stressing the importance of checking references and confirming identification – as well as getting a contract in writing, before making any payments.
