RNC warn of ‘Property Maintenance’ scam

The province’s opposition is sounding the alarm on delays in addressing serious issues at His Majesty’s Penitentiary (HMP).

Helen Conway Ottenheimer, PC Opposition Shadow Minister for Justice and Public Safety recently met with NAPE President Jerry Earle and Justice Minister John Hogan, noting serious human resources challenges.

“So many of the issues at the 164 year old facility are related to staff shortages: correctional officer safety and well-being, including turnover and burnout, the mental health of staff and inmates and programming and access to recreational time and visitations for inmates,” said Conway Ottenheimer.

Conway Ottenheimer says human resource challenges are the number one issue facing corrections in the province, noting it’s critical for the province to make a final decision on the replacement for HMP.