RNC to assume jurisdiction in Massey Drive and Mount Moriah Thursday

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Jurisdiction Expands to Massey Drive and Mount Moriah Effective February 1.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary will assume jurisdiction for the communities of Massey Drive and Mount Moriah on Thursday.

Back in August, the provincial government announced that the RNC would be expanding its jurisdiction on the west coast. This is the first phase of expansion and will be followed by additional phases throughout the year.

The RCMP will continue to manage ongoing files that have been previously reported through them in this area. Residents with ongoing matters should continue to engage the police agency currently handling their file unless notified directly that their file has been transferred.

There is no change to 9-1-1 services.