RNC stop driver owing over $44,000 in fines

Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, RNC officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operating in the Goulds area of St. John’s.

Officers determined the 37-year-old male driver was operating with a suspended license, without insurance, and owing in excess of $44,000 in fines.

The male was also in breach of his court-issued release order.

As a result, the male was arrested and held to appear in court in the morning. He was also ticketed for operating while suspended and operating without insurance. His vehicle was impounded.