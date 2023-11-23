News

RNC stop driver owing over $44,000 in fines

Posted: November 23, 2023 7:30 am
By Web Team


Around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening, RNC officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operating in the Goulds area of St. John’s.

Officers determined the 37-year-old male driver was operating with a suspended license, without insurance, and owing in excess of $44,000 in fines.

The male was also in breach of his court-issued release order.

As a result, the male was arrested and held to appear in court in the morning. He was also ticketed for operating while suspended and operating without insurance. His vehicle was impounded.

