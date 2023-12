The RNC is requesting the assistance of the public in locating wanted person, Gary Noseworthy of St. John’s. The RNC is searching for the 39-year-old male in relation to a warrant for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.