The RNC is requesting the assistance of the public in locating wanted person, Stephen Cecil Miller. The 34-year-old is unlawfully at-large and is believed to be on the Northeast Avalon.

Miller is described as being five-foot-11 and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.